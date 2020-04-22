DOVER - Dorelle S. Stonesifer went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's. She passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood. Mrs. Stonesifer was born on March 31, 1940 in Staunton, Va., the daughter of the late Houston D. Swisher and Mary (Markley) Swisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Donald R. Stonesifer.
She is survived by her sister, Dana S. Stonesifer and her husband, Dr. Craig A. Stonesifer of Dover; her brother, Dr. David M. Swisher and his wife Shirley S. Swisher of Fredericksburg, Va.
Services will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 22, 2020