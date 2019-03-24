Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - Doris Ann Wheless passed away, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mrs. Wheless was born June 26, 1928 in Danburg, Ga. to the late George Shelton Butler and Annie Lou Smith Butler.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and visiting with friends. Mrs. Wheless attended Baptist church growing up in Georgia, and then in West Virginia, and Mississippi and Delaware, where she has lived for the last 18 years. She had moved into the independent living of Westminster Village, then assisted living and then the health center.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Wheless in 2001; brothers, Herbert and Harold; sister-in-laws, Joann and Martha Jewel.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia "Ginny" Terczak and her husband Gene of Dover, Jackie Jordan and her husband Carl of Goose Creek, S.C.; sister, Mary Brown of Hartwell, Ga.; grandchildren, Amy Soni, Angela Corte, Michael Terczak, Melissa Rabon and Rebecca Ringgold; ten great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Georgia.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to New Harvest Baptist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 735, Dover, DE 19903.

