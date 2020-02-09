DOVER - Doris F. Daube passed away, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at home in Westminster Village.
Mrs. Daube was born March 5, 1927 in New York, N.Y. to the late Peter Lennon and Florence Johnston Lennon.
She grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. and had worked as a secretary for Birdseye Company. She stopped working to start a family and moved to Dover in 1962. Mrs. Daube enjoyed cooking, going out with family and friends, traveling especially to Nags Head with her husband and family. She loved sports especially the Eagles and being with her children, grandchildren and her dog Duke of Dover.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Albert Daube in 2001.
She is survived by son, Pete Daube (Sharon) of Dover; daughter, Diane Daube Carney (Bill) of Camden; grandchildren, Christopher Daube (Kate), Brian Daube (Ashley) and Colleen Carney (Wesley); great grandchildren, Joshua and Nora.
Interment will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
Memorial services will be held 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Westminster Village Assisted Living, 2nd Floor Loft, 1165 McKee Road, Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, 165 Commerce Way, Dover, DE 19904 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandra, VA 22312.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 9, 2020