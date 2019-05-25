Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Hanson Fry. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Prospect United Methodist Church 5183 Vernon Road Harrington , DE View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Prospect United Methodist Church 5183 Vernon Road Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Doris Hanson Fry passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. Doris was born in Vernon, Del. the daughter of the late Walter and Myrtle (Adams) Hanson.

Doris taught Physical Education and coached basketball at Felton High School, then served as Librarian at Harrington High School. She worked for many years for the State of Delaware in the Department of Social Services. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, a member of the CKRT Post #7 American Legion in Harrington, a member of the Harrington Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Harrington High School Alumni Association. Doris enjoyed going to Pot Nets with her family for 20 years, where she enjoyed crabbing fishing and cooking. She loved her family, but was especially proud of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Fry in 2010; a great grandson, Jaeger Wayne Murray; and two brothers, Harry Hanson and Ralph Hanson.

She is survived by two sons, Barry Fry and his wife Carol and Donald Fry and his wife Rita; one brother, Franklin Hanson; one sister, Irene Holloway; three grandchildren, Renee Fry, Lisa Murray and Johnna Fry; five great grandchildren, Ashley Weber, Tayg Murray, John Michael Joseph, Tanner Murray, and Jaelin Turner; and one great great granddaughter, Savannah Weber.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Prospect United Methodist Church, 5183 Vernon Road, Harrington where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Prospect U.M. Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 342, Harrington, DE 19952. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at





