Service Information

Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro , DE 19966
(302)-934-7842

Viewing
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro , DE 19966

Viewing
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Millsboro , DE

Funeral service
12:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Millsboro , DE

DAGSBORO - Doris Jane Raughley Wagner passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Born in Felton to the late Augustus S. Raughley Sr. and Ruth Ella Greenlee Raughley, she spent her early years in Harrington. She was a proud graduate of Harrington High School, class of 1942. She attended Goldey-Beacom college and worked for several years for REA in Greenwood. She married Joseph William Wagner in 1948 and they were married for 58 years before his passing. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Doris worked part time for the Diamond State Telephone company as a switch counter, but her fulltime job was as mother, wife and helpmate for Joe with his multiple hobbies including: raising rabbits, gardening, and the "unofficial" secretary of the Georgetown Lions club for over 50 years.

She was a Girl Scout leader, longtime volunteer for the Blood Bank of Delaware, and a member of the Millsboro VFW auxiliary.

Most important to her was her membership at Grace United Methodist Church where she attended faithfully for the past 67 years. She was a Sunday School teacher and active in the United Methodist Women's organizations as well as serving in several other capacities within the church.

Family was the center of Doris' life. She is survived by her children, Susan Wagner Bradford, Charles Wagner and wife Judy, Gus Wagner and wife Debbie, and Laura Wagner Crum and husband Michael; nine grandchildren, Ellen Bradford Harlan and husband Gary, Brad Bradford and wife Amy, Thomas Crum and wife Jess, Matthew Wagner, Tyler Crum and wife Katherine, Nicole Wagner Hall and husband Troy, Katherine Wagner, Jessica Wagner, and Jeff Crum; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Harlan, Lauren Bradford, Seth Harlan, and Peyton Bradford. Doris is also survived by her brother, Augustus Raughley, Jr.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Wilbur Bradford.

For the last six years of her life she was blessed to be cared for by several dedicated and compassionate caregivers that enabled her to remain in her home enjoying her beloved porch, birds, and squirrels.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 12 noon at Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro with a viewing one hour prior to the service. A viewing will also be held at Watson Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Interment will be at the Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, PO Box 566, Millsboro, DE 19966.

