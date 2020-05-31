DOVER â€" Doris Jean Ott, a resident of Dover Place in Dover, Delaware, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1927 in Geneva, Illinois to the late Lester and Erna (Barg) Goodwin.
Doris married George Ott on April 26, 1952. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George; and sons, Randy and Thomas Ott.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Cindy Ellis and Sandra Ogden; her son, Gary Ott; a daughter-in-law, Chrisann Ott; a son-in-law, Richard Ogden; three grandchildren, Kimberly Webb, Kyle Ogden and Peter Ott. She also has two great-grandchildren, Maddison and Grayson Webb. It is important to recognize very loving and considerate extended family members from Wheaton, Illinois of which Doris was most fond of.
In addition to a homemaker, Doris helped her husband manage several businesses. Doris enjoyed family, flowers, gardens and sporting events. She was a serious Chicago Cubs fan.
Doris enjoyed time living in Wild Meadows where she found many kind and caring neighbors in the community. The family would also like to express their appreciation to Vitas and Dover Place for the exemplary care and kindness they bestowed upon Doris. During her final years she found many wonderful friends.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Doris married George Ott on April 26, 1952. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George; and sons, Randy and Thomas Ott.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Cindy Ellis and Sandra Ogden; her son, Gary Ott; a daughter-in-law, Chrisann Ott; a son-in-law, Richard Ogden; three grandchildren, Kimberly Webb, Kyle Ogden and Peter Ott. She also has two great-grandchildren, Maddison and Grayson Webb. It is important to recognize very loving and considerate extended family members from Wheaton, Illinois of which Doris was most fond of.
In addition to a homemaker, Doris helped her husband manage several businesses. Doris enjoyed family, flowers, gardens and sporting events. She was a serious Chicago Cubs fan.
Doris enjoyed time living in Wild Meadows where she found many kind and caring neighbors in the community. The family would also like to express their appreciation to Vitas and Dover Place for the exemplary care and kindness they bestowed upon Doris. During her final years she found many wonderful friends.
Services will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 31, 2020.