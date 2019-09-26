Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris L. Murphy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEAFORD - Doris L. Murphy passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, at her home in Seaford. She has passed after bravely battling several illnesses, including cancer.

Doris was born on July 27, 1938 in Dover. She was primarily raised through the foster care system in the state of Delaware. Doris will now be reunited with her late husband Leonard W. Murphy and her late daughter Debbie Murphy Feller, both of Reliance. Doris was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Josephine E. Rawding, Grace Norris and Margaret (Sis) Faulkner; and her three brothers, Sam Faulkner, David "Buddy" Faulkner and Pete Faulkner. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Wilson of Federalsburg, Md.

Doris is survived by her five sons, three daughter-in-laws and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Phillip Murphy, Dianne Murphy, and their children and grandchildren of Seaford; Terry Murphy and his children grandchildren of Delmar; Dale Murphy, Betsy Murphy and their children of Selbyville; Tommy Murphy, Robin Murphy and their children and grandchildren of Easton, Md.; Vincent Murphy and his children and grandchildren of Seaford; and grandson, John Feller of Oklahoma. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Willey of Seaford.

Doris lived a life full of love for her family and others. Starting from a young age she and her sister Jodi spent several years together in the foster care system of the Dover area. She later was cared for by the now-deceased Otis and Thelma Downs in Laurel with her sister, Elsie Willey.

She later found her loving and kind-hearted husband Leonard, who eventually adopted all five of her children after the birth of their youngest child, Vincent. Together they raised their family and did a multitude of activities. As they grew older Doris would always make sure there was time for family dinners. She also loves to make her infamous peanut butter fudge and no-bake cookies during the holidays.

Doris enjoyed volunteering time for all of her children and their sports, especially with the late Margaret Williamson, sister in law in the concession stands of Little League and Senior League baseball for her sons. She also gave up much of her time to numerous charities including Associated Charities of Seaford. She assisted annually in preparing Thanksgiving meals and filling boxes of toys and clothing for needy children in Seaford. She enjoyed camping over the summers in Cherrystone, Va. and later in life at Trails End in Virginia. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed league bowling in the Seaford area. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends and traveling to the warmer weather in Florida every winter.

The family would like to thank all of the kind nurses and doctors at the PRMC Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute in Salisbury, Md. and all the nurses from The Delaware Hospice Center.

The family expresses gratitude to all those who gave their thoughts and prayers during Doris's battle with cancer. There will be a private family service in remembrance of Doris. Anyone wishing to make donations in her memory please donate to The Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

To leave a condolence visit





SEAFORD - Doris L. Murphy passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, at her home in Seaford. She has passed after bravely battling several illnesses, including cancer.Doris was born on July 27, 1938 in Dover. She was primarily raised through the foster care system in the state of Delaware. Doris will now be reunited with her late husband Leonard W. Murphy and her late daughter Debbie Murphy Feller, both of Reliance. Doris was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Josephine E. Rawding, Grace Norris and Margaret (Sis) Faulkner; and her three brothers, Sam Faulkner, David "Buddy" Faulkner and Pete Faulkner. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Wilson of Federalsburg, Md.Doris is survived by her five sons, three daughter-in-laws and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Phillip Murphy, Dianne Murphy, and their children and grandchildren of Seaford; Terry Murphy and his children grandchildren of Delmar; Dale Murphy, Betsy Murphy and their children of Selbyville; Tommy Murphy, Robin Murphy and their children and grandchildren of Easton, Md.; Vincent Murphy and his children and grandchildren of Seaford; and grandson, John Feller of Oklahoma. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Willey of Seaford.Doris lived a life full of love for her family and others. Starting from a young age she and her sister Jodi spent several years together in the foster care system of the Dover area. She later was cared for by the now-deceased Otis and Thelma Downs in Laurel with her sister, Elsie Willey.She later found her loving and kind-hearted husband Leonard, who eventually adopted all five of her children after the birth of their youngest child, Vincent. Together they raised their family and did a multitude of activities. As they grew older Doris would always make sure there was time for family dinners. She also loves to make her infamous peanut butter fudge and no-bake cookies during the holidays.Doris enjoyed volunteering time for all of her children and their sports, especially with the late Margaret Williamson, sister in law in the concession stands of Little League and Senior League baseball for her sons. She also gave up much of her time to numerous charities including Associated Charities of Seaford. She assisted annually in preparing Thanksgiving meals and filling boxes of toys and clothing for needy children in Seaford. She enjoyed camping over the summers in Cherrystone, Va. and later in life at Trails End in Virginia. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed league bowling in the Seaford area. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends and traveling to the warmer weather in Florida every winter.The family would like to thank all of the kind nurses and doctors at the PRMC Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute in Salisbury, Md. and all the nurses from The Delaware Hospice Center.The family expresses gratitude to all those who gave their thoughts and prayers during Doris's battle with cancer. There will be a private family service in remembrance of Doris. Anyone wishing to make donations in her memory please donate to The Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close