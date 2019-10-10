GEORGETOWN - Doris L. Spicer passed away at Beebe Healthcare on Oct. 7, 2019. She was born in Artie, W.Va. on May 9, 1927 to Harvey and Pearl (nee Maynor) Williams.

Doris worked for Arrow Safety for 13 years, National Cash Register for 8 years, and then joined her late husband, Johnny Spicer, with their poultry farming operation. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Georgetown. Doris enjoyed her grandkids, and their sports: baseball, football, softball and field hockey. She loved cooking for anyone who stopped by for a visit.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Doris was preceded by her daughter, Barbara Seelos; daughter-in-law, Sandy Harrison; 6 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her son, Ralph Harrison; 4 grandchildren, Andy Harrison (Laura), Julie Schneider, Kirsten May (Dave) and Kim Hewlett (John); 11 great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Simone, William and Sienna Harrison, Parker and Zach Savage, Josh, Alyssa and Brady May, Ethan Schneider and Luella Hewlett; as well as great-great-granddaughter, Aspen Harrison.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to , P.O. Box 163, Salisbury, Md. 21803-0163.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, Del.



