HARBESON - Doris M. Smith ot her heavenly wings on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and sitting outside and watching the cars pass by. Doris was a member of the Georgetown Wesleyan Church and the Word of Hope.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Elwood Smith, Sr.; and her brother, Russell Wheedleton.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Sandy) Smith, Melissa (Thomas) Gibbons, Kay (Mark) Wyatt, and Elwood (John) Smith, Jr. and Dawn (Wayne) Cox; siblings, Glenn Payne, Onita Louck, Patsy Turpin and Charlotte Hearne; five grandchildren, Craig (Tammy), Tara (Austin), Jessica, Mark and Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Cole.
A Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Harbeson Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 29, 2019