MILFORD - Doris M. Timblin passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Milford Center.

Doris was born in Milford, daughter of the late George W. and Lydia May (Housand) Clendaniel.

She worked for 31 years with the State of Delaware as a receptionist and retired from the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. After retirement she worked in Wal-Mart for several years. She enjoyed reading, needlepoint and embroidery. Doris was a member of Calvary U.M. Church and a volunteer with the South Bowers Volunteer Fire Company Station 57.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her former husband, Leroy Timblin.

She is survived by several close friends.

Due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, services and burial will be held privately.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



