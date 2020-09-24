1/1
Doris M. Vrhovac
1933 - 2020
Doris M. Vrhovac, 87
DOVER - Doris M. Vrhovac passed away September 21, 2020 at Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del. Doris was born on June 1, 1933 to Maurice & Emma Wagner in Baltimore, Md.
A graduate of Dundalk Senior High School, she went on to work for the State of Delaware as a film librarian in the Townsend Building. Her hobbies included softball in high school and bowling later in life. Doris was fond of cardinals and loved bird watching. She received numerous awards and was a member of Club 55, serving as secretary. While overseas, Doris and her husband John were recognized for their involvement in their church on the NATO where they lived. When her children were young and in scouting, she was the first to volunteer her time.
Mrs. Vrhovac was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Maurice Wagner, Jr.; and a granddaughter Kimberly.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John G. Vrhovac; her children, John M., Cindy Lee Wells (Wayne) & Rick (Jan); her grandchildren, John, Jason, Christina, Kari Ann, Ryan, Robert, Zach, Jordan & Sarah; several great grandchildren; her brother, Frank E Wagner, Sr. (Vicky); extended family & friends.
Graveside Service Monday, September 28, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Moreland Park Cemetery, Baltimore, Md. Memorials may be made to Whatcoat UMC, Camden, Del.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Moreland Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
