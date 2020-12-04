1/1
Doris Marie Glasco
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Marie Glasco, 82
LINCOLN - Doris Marie Glasco passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. Doris was born in Camden, Delaware, the daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice (Moore) Reynolds.
She owned and operated Doris and Company, a retail party supply and crafts shop in Milford, Delaware. She also worked as a substitute teacher for the Milford School District for many years. Doris and her late husband Bob camped seasonally at Homestead Campground in Harbeson for many years where she worked in the camp office. She was a member of the Milford Elks Lodge #2401 and also enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader for several years. She enjoyed quilting and doing crafts. In recent years, she loved family gatherings at their beach home.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded by her husband of 49 years, Robert. B. Glasco in 2018; and two brothers, George Moore and Robert Reynolds.
She is survived by her children, John Glasco, Sue Kenton, Tim Campbell and Joe Campbell; her two grandchildren, Danielle Dixon and Evan Campbell; her two great grandchildren, Cali and Luke Dixon; and close family friends, Gary Kaiser and Scutchie Kenton.
Services and entombment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the familiy suggests contributions be made to Milford Elks Lodge #2401, P.O. Box 63, Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved