Doris Marie Glasco, 82
LINCOLN - Doris Marie Glasco passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. Doris was born in Camden, Delaware, the daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice (Moore) Reynolds.
She owned and operated Doris and Company, a retail party supply and crafts shop in Milford, Delaware. She also worked as a substitute teacher for the Milford School District for many years. Doris and her late husband Bob camped seasonally at Homestead Campground in Harbeson for many years where she worked in the camp office. She was a member of the Milford Elks Lodge #2401 and also enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader for several years. She enjoyed quilting and doing crafts. In recent years, she loved family gatherings at their beach home.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded by her husband of 49 years, Robert. B. Glasco in 2018; and two brothers, George Moore and Robert Reynolds.
She is survived by her children, John Glasco, Sue Kenton, Tim Campbell and Joe Campbell; her two grandchildren, Danielle Dixon and Evan Campbell; her two great grandchildren, Cali and Luke Dixon; and close family friends, Gary Kaiser and Scutchie Kenton.
Services and entombment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the familiy suggests contributions be made to Milford Elks Lodge #2401, P.O. Box 63, Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com