GEORGETOWN â€" Doris Lee Passwaters passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born June 19, 1925 in Georgetown to the late Charles and Estella (Hurley) King. Doris was born and raised in Georgetown. She was a homemaker and in her early years was a babysitter and later over the years helped her husband run different antique shops and auctions. Doris was an avid reader and liked doing puzzles, playing games and most of all, playing cards with her family.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Passwaters; brother, Nelson King; sisters, Eleanor Johnson and Norma Dunkelberger; and great grandson, Caleb Lumpkin.

Doris is survived by eight children, Charles C. (Shirley) of Okeechobee, Fla., Nelson â€œDennisâ€� of Pendleton, S.C., George L. â€œBeetleâ€� (Debbie) of Georgetown, Donald L. (Beverly) of Seaford, Cherie Passwaters of Georgetown, Norma M. â€œSissyâ€� Keene (Danny) of Trappe, Md., Kathleen B. â€œKathyâ€� Prentice (Mark) of Wilmington and Robert A. â€œBobbyâ€� (Dawn) of Lincoln. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Lisa Lumpkin, Cindy Maynard, Tammie Dryden, Lauri Passwaters, Denise Warren, Kevin Passwaters, Donna Dipollina, Wendy Ward, Christine Lacey, Melissa Gordy, Heather Collins, W.T. Collins, Dustin Collins, Brandy Jones, Joshua Prentice, Seth Prentice, Wade Passwaters, Nichole Passwaters; and also 26 great grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; and other beloved family members including, Edna Neibert, Donna Lynn Neibert, Linda Purnell, Pam Johnson and Jeff Ward.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947. Make check payable to Amedisys.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.







