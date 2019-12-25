Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris S. Carmean. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Cokesbury Worship Center 15092 Cokesbury Rd. View Map Funeral 4:00 PM Cokesbury Worship Center 15092 Cokesbury Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Doris S. Carmean went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Doris was born and raised in Lewes and married her husband of 60 years, George and moved to Cokesbury.

She worked for the ASCS office in Georgetown where she retired in 1984. She then worked at the Georgetown Water Company and Del Tech College until she was 90.

With her husband George, she shared many good times. They loved to dance and were members of the Twinkle Club in Salisbury where they could twist with the best of them. They enjoyed attending sporting events their grandson Hal participated in both high school and college. She enjoyed time in later years with her great grandchildren Landon and Adee.

On her 90th birthday she traveled to Hawaii with her niece Lisa and husband John.

Doris was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she served on several committees and Cokesbury Worship Center.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, George W. Carmean; mother and father, Robert D. and Mary Edith Stevenson; three brothers, Dale, Russell and Fred Stevenson.

She is survived by her sister, Aline Marsteller of Lewes; her son, Harold L. Carmean and wife Nancy J.; grandson, Harold (Hal) L. Carmean II, wife Mandi F.; and great grandchildren, Landon and Adee Carmean; nieces, Lisa K. Snyder, husband John Conley, Pam A. Snider; nephews, Robert D. and David W. Stevenson.

Doris was a spirited, caring and praying woman whose life impacted many. The Lord blessed her with a long life, many adventures and many friends. She often worked tirelessly for others.

The final two years of her life were spent at Country Rest Home in Greenwood, where she continued to impact people with her love and sense of humor.

She was caring wife, daughter in law to her husband's parents, mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a friend to many.

The Carmean family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood for their care and love for our loved one over the past two years.

A funeral will be held at Cokesbury Worship Center, 15092 Cokesbury Rd., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 4 p.m. preceded by a viewing from 2-4 p.m. Burial will be private.

