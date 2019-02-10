Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Thompson Brady. View Sign



She retired in 2012 from Walgreens Store located on Route 10 in Dover. She was an avid viewer of Nascar and the TV Show General Hospital. She loved her family dearly and cherished the many good times spent together.

She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Thompson, Sr.; and brothers, John L. Thompson, Jr., Herbert E. Thompson and Terry L. Thompson.

Mrs. Brady leaves her mother, Doris M. Thompson; her dedicated husband, Robert J. Brady; son, Robert Thompson; daughter, Tara E. Stone; and step son, Timothy W. Brady; brother, Lewis W. Thompson and wife Rosalyn M. Thompson; and sister, Patricia A. Kemp; four grandsons, one great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

A private visitation was held and the family requests donations in her memory be made to the Cancer Center at Bay Health Hospital, Dover.

Arrangements were by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover. Condolences can be made via



1175 South State Street

Dover , DE 19901

