FELTON - Doris "Dink" Tubbs passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Corsica Hills Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late John and Cora Cahall.
Dink worked for Arrow Disposal for many years. She was also a former member of Viola Methodist Church, Widowed Person Service, Felton Fire Ladies Auxillary, and the Camden Wyoming Moose Lodge.
Dink was a hard worker but was laid back with very little bothering her. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and traveling. Dink enjoyed watching her great grandkids play sports and loved animals.
In addition to her parents, Dink was preceded in death by her first husband, William Duerr; her second husband, Paul Tubbs; and her daughter, Debra Gerardi.
Dink is survived by her grandson, Wesley Gerardi (Amanda); granddaughter, Cora O'Donnell (Dave); great grandchildren, Quinn O'Donnell, Ashton Slaughter, Blake Gerardi, Alexia Peel, Emily Walker and Phoebe Walker.
Donations in Dink's memory can be made to the First State Animal ASPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Graveside Services will take place at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Rd, Dover, DE 19904, on March 16, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 13, 2020