MILFORD - Doris W. Warren passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford, the daughter of the late William and Pearle (Griffith) Watson.

Doris was a member of Avenue United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Warren, Jr. in 1987; a sister, Mary Catherine Watson in 1928 and a brother, Phillip M. Watson in 1967.

She is survived by her son, W. Steven Warren and daughter-in-law, Janet Warren; and two grandsons, Chad Warren (Lauren Adams) and Bryce Warren.

Memorial services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



