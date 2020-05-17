Dorla (Gay) Baker
1929 - 2020
Dorla (Gay) Baker passed away peacefully in St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay, Wisconsin on May 11, 2020.
She was born September 30, 1929 to Vernon and Eline Stephenson. In 1980 she moved to Felton, Delaware, and she was known by many for her years working at The Owls Nest; she returned to Green Bay in 1994.
In addition to her parents; she was proceeded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Gay in December 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Joane Wiseman of Dover; and sons, Gary (Bonnie) of Felton, Dennis (Tammy) of Florida, Kevin (Mary) of Felton, and Scott of Tennessee.
Due to current regulations, burial will be private, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.


Published in Delaware State News on May 17, 2020.
