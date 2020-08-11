1/1
Dorothy A. Raymond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy A. Raymond, 96
Dorothy A. Raymond went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020.
Dottie leaves to cherish her memory four children: Ken Gregg (Cindy), Terry Gregg (Ruth), Linda Mayew and Richard Raymond (Rosemarie), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view two hours before.
A Private Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Due to the Corona Virus, Pippin Funeral Home can only accommodate 50 people for the funeral. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved