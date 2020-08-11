Dorothy A. Raymond, 96
Dorothy A. Raymond went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020.
Dottie leaves to cherish her memory four children: Ken Gregg (Cindy), Terry Gregg (Ruth), Linda Mayew and Richard Raymond (Rosemarie), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view two hours before.
A Private Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Due to the Corona Virus, Pippin Funeral Home can only accommodate 50 people for the funeral. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
.