DOVER - Dorothy "Joan" Adams passed away, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mrs. Adams was born Joan Campbell, May 14, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pa.

She worked for nearly 20 years as a legal secretary for Clay Jester at the law firm of Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze. Mrs. Adams was a member of the Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed her Boston Terrier puppies, bowling, swimming, sunbathing, going to watch live bands in Philadelphia, going to Longwood Gardens, and playing BUNCO which she had been doing for over 12 years with a group of friends. She was an accomplished roller skater, organist and had performed in many venues up and down the east coast.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip G. Adams ("Stu Wayne"), 1998 and daughter, Phyllis J. Adams, 2005.

She is survived by her grandson, Philip M. Adams of Dover; friends of many years, Terry Vander Schel of Magnolia and Rhonda West of Dover.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

