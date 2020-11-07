1/1
Dorothy "Karen" Appel
1956 - 2020
Dorothy 'Karen' Appel,
MILFORD - On November 3, 2020, Dorothy "Karen" Appel peacefully passed away with her two daughters and niece by her side.
She was born on August 16, 1956 in Milford to the late James P. and Beatrice "Jane" Messick.
Karen received her Associates' Degree from Goldey – Beacom College.
She worked at the Division of Public Health.
Karen enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, watching her grandchildren, taking care of flowers in her yard, and family get-togethers at Christmas.
She is survived by her husband, Dick Appel; her daughters, Sherri Appel, and Lori Gooding and her husband Chad; her grandchildren, Luke Johnston and Meela Gooding; her step mother, Susanne Messick; her sister, Beverly Young; her step sister, Michele Warren; her niece, Jennifer Warrington and her husband Fred. Karen is also survived by great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, James Steven Messick.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, with a gathering starting at 12 noon.
At a later date, Karen will be laid to rest in Lincoln cemetery beside her two babies who preceded her in death.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
NOV
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
