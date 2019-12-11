Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Joiner. View Sign Service Information Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 (410)-648-5338 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kennedyville Methodist Church Kennedyville , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Dorothy E. Joiner died Dec. 8, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.

She was born in Kennedyville, Md., daughter of the late Harvey J. Hopkins and Sara Hopkins Gustafson. After graduating from High School she was employed by Washington College as secretary to the Registrar. She married her husband, Les in 1952 and moved to Chandler, Ariz. where he was serving in the U.S. Air Force, living there for three years. She later drove a school bus for 12 years. She was employed by the Clerks Office of the Circuit Court for Kent Co., serving as Deputy Clerk, Assistant Chief Deputy and retired as Chief Deputy to the Clerk in 1996, having worked there for 25 years.

She was a lifetime member of Kennedyville United Methodist Church, where she served as Choir Director for over 35 years, a member of the United Methodist Women and held many positions over the years. She was past President and Vice President of the Soroptimist International of Kent Co., and past member of the MD Court Clerks Assoc.

Her interests included reading, travel, music, going to the beach, and being with her devoted family and friends.

In addition to her husband of 67 years, Les Joiner; she is survived by two daughters, Debra Wiest of Chestertown and Terri Garvey and husband Paul of Millington; three grandchildren, Tyler Wiest (Lindsey), Brittany Garvey and Taylor Garvey; a sister, Margaret Butler (Tom) of Wilmington; and four great grandchildren, Olivia Nigrin, Aiden Williams, Ainsley and Jase Wiest.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md. Funeral Service, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Kennedyville Methodist Church, Kennedyville. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Kennedyville U.M. C. Building Fund, PO Box 32, Kennedyville, MD. 21645.





CHESTERTOWN, Md. - Dorothy E. Joiner died Dec. 8, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.She was born in Kennedyville, Md., daughter of the late Harvey J. Hopkins and Sara Hopkins Gustafson. After graduating from High School she was employed by Washington College as secretary to the Registrar. She married her husband, Les in 1952 and moved to Chandler, Ariz. where he was serving in the U.S. Air Force, living there for three years. She later drove a school bus for 12 years. She was employed by the Clerks Office of the Circuit Court for Kent Co., serving as Deputy Clerk, Assistant Chief Deputy and retired as Chief Deputy to the Clerk in 1996, having worked there for 25 years.She was a lifetime member of Kennedyville United Methodist Church, where she served as Choir Director for over 35 years, a member of the United Methodist Women and held many positions over the years. She was past President and Vice President of the Soroptimist International of Kent Co., and past member of the MD Court Clerks Assoc.Her interests included reading, travel, music, going to the beach, and being with her devoted family and friends.In addition to her husband of 67 years, Les Joiner; she is survived by two daughters, Debra Wiest of Chestertown and Terri Garvey and husband Paul of Millington; three grandchildren, Tyler Wiest (Lindsey), Brittany Garvey and Taylor Garvey; a sister, Margaret Butler (Tom) of Wilmington; and four great grandchildren, Olivia Nigrin, Aiden Williams, Ainsley and Jase Wiest.A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md. Funeral Service, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Kennedyville Methodist Church, Kennedyville. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Kennedyville U.M. C. Building Fund, PO Box 32, Kennedyville, MD. 21645. Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close