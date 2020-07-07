1/
Dorothy F. "Dot" Kutchen
Dorothy 'Dot' F.
Kutchen, 90
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Dorothy "Dot" F. Kutchen passed away peacefully with her family by her side in her home on Monday, June 29, 2020.
She was born on August 18, 1929 in Shamokin, Pa. a daughter of Alfred and Mae Miller.
She met a handsome young man from Mount Carmel named Jack and fell in love and was married on November 21, 1953. Jack passed away in February 1989 and Dot remained faithful to him till the end.
Dorothy lived in Georgetown for the past 48 years and was a longtime devoted member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
Dot was an avid walker and could be seen each morning for years circling the Sussex Central School track with her sister-in-law, Rose. She enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, word games, watching golf and was a devoted 'Eagles fan.' She also worked the ticket booth for sporting events at the high school.
She was very proud to be from the coal region of Pennsylvania, a 'Coal Cracker,' and enjoyed making her favorite dishes that included pickled eggs, Easter eggs, pierogis, and pigeons (Stuffed Cabbage Rolls).
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Jack (Monta) of Salisbury, Md., Rich (Kathy) of Newport News, Va.; her brothers, Jim and John; her grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kristen (Duane), Christine (Andrew), Len, Chip (Jami), Chris (Brandi), and Joe; her great-grandchildren include, Devon, Quint, Nick, Mckenzie, Nate, Kylie, and Grant; her many nieces and nephews including, Ron (Susan), Rae Ann (Mike), Kyle (Ashley), Lindsey (Jay), and Josh (Jessica).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mae; siblings, Alfred Jr., Beatrice, Eleanor, Rose, Robert, Mae; and her loving husband, Jack E. Kutchen.
Thank you to Vitas Hospice and to Dot's neighbors for taking such good care of her. A private burial service for the immediate family will be held at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Dorothy's name to: Vitas Hospice, 20103 Professional Park BLVD., South Building, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, Del.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
July 6, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joanne Mueller
July 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ronald Barkauskie
