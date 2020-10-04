Dorothy (Dottie) L. (Rightmyer) Lamos
Dorothy (Dottie) L. (Rightmyer) Lamos passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 30 Sept 2020 from natural causes while living in Dover Place, Dover, Del. Dottie was born on June 13, 1927 in Paterson, N.J.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Dover Place for keeping here safe and comfortable; along with Seasons Hospice.
She requested no funeral services. Burial will be private at gravesite in Ridgewood, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mills, NJ in her memory; website https://demanddeborah.org/
or plant of tree at www.treesforachange.com
.
Arrangements by Michael Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, Del.
