1/1
Dorothy L. (Rightmyer) (Dottie) Lamos
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Dottie) L. (Rightmyer) Lamos
Dorothy (Dottie) L. (Rightmyer) Lamos passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 30 Sept 2020 from natural causes while living in Dover Place, Dover, Del. Dottie was born on June 13, 1927 in Paterson, N.J.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Dover Place for keeping here safe and comfortable; along with Seasons Hospice.
She requested no funeral services. Burial will be private at gravesite in Ridgewood, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mills, NJ in her memory; website https://demanddeborah.org/ or plant of tree at www.treesforachange.com.
Arrangements by Michael Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, Del.
Online condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved