WOODSIDE â€" Dorothy M. Grier, a longtime resident of Woodside, died peacefully in her home on June 23, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Mrs. Grier was born March 10, 1929, in Viola, the youngest child of Luther and Sallie Marker. She graduated from John Bassett Moore High School in Smyrna in 1947.
Mrs. Grier worked at the Delaware Home and Hospital in Smyrna before marrying and raising two children. She also worked at Allan Frear School in the cafeteria retiring in 1992 and enjoyed two trips to Hawaii during that time.
Dorothy was a dedicated member of Woodside United Methodist Church for 55 years, attending services, Sunday School, the Womenâ€™s Circle, and serving on committees. She loved her church community, her family, and staying in touch with friends.
In addition to her parents; Mrs. Grier was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Grier; three brothers, Alexis, Watson and Jackson; and four sisters, Pearl, Ida, Beulah, and Alice.
Mrs. Grier is survived by a son, the Rev. K. Wayne Grier (Rebecca) of Woodside, Del.; a daughter, Bonnie J. Gaukler (Garry) of Severn, Md.; and three grandchildren, Erin Grier, Joel Grier (Kayla), Anna Gaukler; and several nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation with social distancing measures due to COVID-19 will be from 6:30 to 8 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Masks are required.
Service will be private on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden. We will be attempting to live stream the service via our website.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or to the Woodside United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 45, Woodside, DE 19980.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 27, 2020.