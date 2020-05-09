LEWES - Dorothy Mae Pettyjohn Allen departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, with her son by her side.

Born in Ellendale, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Burl Pettyjohn and Mary Elizabeth Shockley Pettyjohn. She was married to the late Willard B. Allen, Sr. for fifty-two years. She worked in the sewing factory, poultry industry, as well as in domestic work.

Private graveside services were held at the Henlopen Memorial Park Cemetery, in Milton, with Rev. Jean Ann Wylie officiating. She leaves to cherish her memories, seven loving children, Patsy Kellam, John Pettyjohn, Sr., Triesta Pompey, Curtis Dix, Sandra Dix, Willard B. Allen, Jr., and Estheleta Price, who was a devoted son-in-law, who took great care of her; twenty-four great-grandchildren; including her two devoted caregivers, Andre Beckett and Veronica Pettyjohn, and Vanessa Pettyjohn; twenty-two great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Margaret Dix; her only surviving sibling who was devoted to her until the end, Florence Bailey; sister-in-law, Betty Washington; two brothers-in-law, Robert Allen, Sr., and Roger Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.





