Dorothy 'Kelly' Price, 76
DOVER - Dorothy "Kelly" Price passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Kelly was born August 15, 1944 in Marydel, Maryland to the late Granville Riley Kelly and Dorothy Bowdle.
She worked at various supermarkets over the years including Pathmark and Thriftway then made a long lasting career with Safeway before retiring as Manager of the Health and Beauty Department.
Mrs. Price was a proud alumni of the Dover High School Class of 1962. She remained active with her classmates by being on the reunion planning committees, MCing events, and coordinating monthly luncheons.
Her favorite pastime was, "playing in the dirt", aka gardening, and she had a beautiful yard full of various flowers. She was an avid Phillies, Ravens and Nascar fan.
She was especially known for her unfiltered opinions, sense of humor, huge heart, and love for her family, friends and all animals.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Price, 2015; brother, Robert Granville Kelly; and sister, Christine Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Ware of Dover and Kevin Price and his husband Ricky of Magnolia; daughters, Wendi Maldonado of Dover and Jennifer Ulrich of Gillette, Pa.; grandchildren, Mackenzie Ware, Courtney and Riley Maldonado, Quinn Price and Ember Ulrich; great grandchildren, Justin Ames, Jr. and Timothy Sweeney, Jr.; sister in law, Ann Kelly of Bear; honorary sisters, Bev Courtney and Carol Moore; and her fur child, Mr. Hobo Kitty.
Memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Compassion for Cats of Delaware. https://compassion4catsofde.wixsite.com/ccde
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com