Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Arnold Seal. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary

HOUSTON - Douglas Arnold Seal passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Doug was born in New Orleans, La. the son of the late Frank B. and Retha (Whatley) Seal. He was a graduate of McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La. with a bachelor's degree in both Math and Science. He worked as a technical salesman for Firestone Synthetic Rubber and Latex for 30 years before retiring in 2000. He also was a ordained United Pentecostal Minister and pastored both the United Pentecostal Church in DeQuincy, La. and the First United Pentecostal Church in Kankakee, Ill. Once he and his wife Anna moved to Delaware, Doug continued his pastoral care ministering at Genesis Eldercare in Milford as well as serving his brother-in-law Pastor Royce Andrus at the Lighthouse Christian Center in Milford as a member of the Ministerial Team, as an usher, as a member of the choir, and anywhere that the need would arise at the church. Doug also worked as a substitute teacher, teaching at Lake Forest High School, Milford High School and at W. T. Chipman Middle School.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Faxon Russell; and a granddaughter, Hollie Faith Seal.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anna L. (Brock) Seal; a daughter, Stacey Stanford (Nathan); a son, Darlwyn Seal (Julie); his five grandchildren, Nathan Avery Stanford II (Angela), Douglas Anthony Stanford, Christopher Warren Stanford, Kaitlyn Nicole Seal and Cassondra Leanne Seal; one great grandson, Zachary Aidan Stanford; two nieces, Elaine and Melissa; and two nephews, Blaine and Earle.

We very much want to honor Doug's life and together share our appreciation of his contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Doug's family and friends, services will be private.

A Celebration of Doug's Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Doug's name to the Lighthouse Christian Center, 347 Calvary Road, Milford, DE 19963.

Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





HOUSTON - Douglas Arnold Seal passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020.Doug was born in New Orleans, La. the son of the late Frank B. and Retha (Whatley) Seal. He was a graduate of McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La. with a bachelor's degree in both Math and Science. He worked as a technical salesman for Firestone Synthetic Rubber and Latex for 30 years before retiring in 2000. He also was a ordained United Pentecostal Minister and pastored both the United Pentecostal Church in DeQuincy, La. and the First United Pentecostal Church in Kankakee, Ill. Once he and his wife Anna moved to Delaware, Doug continued his pastoral care ministering at Genesis Eldercare in Milford as well as serving his brother-in-law Pastor Royce Andrus at the Lighthouse Christian Center in Milford as a member of the Ministerial Team, as an usher, as a member of the choir, and anywhere that the need would arise at the church. Doug also worked as a substitute teacher, teaching at Lake Forest High School, Milford High School and at W. T. Chipman Middle School.In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Faxon Russell; and a granddaughter, Hollie Faith Seal.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anna L. (Brock) Seal; a daughter, Stacey Stanford (Nathan); a son, Darlwyn Seal (Julie); his five grandchildren, Nathan Avery Stanford II (Angela), Douglas Anthony Stanford, Christopher Warren Stanford, Kaitlyn Nicole Seal and Cassondra Leanne Seal; one great grandson, Zachary Aidan Stanford; two nieces, Elaine and Melissa; and two nephews, Blaine and Earle.We very much want to honor Doug's life and together share our appreciation of his contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Doug's family and friends, services will be private.A Celebration of Doug's Life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Doug's name to the Lighthouse Christian Center, 347 Calvary Road, Milford, DE 19963.Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close