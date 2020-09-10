1/1
Douglas C. Kistle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas C. Kistle
SMYRNA - Douglas C. Kistle of Franklin, entered God's heavenly kingdom after passing peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Born in Franklin, October 18th 1938, to Joseph and Gladys Kistle of Cornwall England. Doug graduated from Franklin High School. As a stipulation by his mother-in-law before marrying, he was required to have a full-time job, so he started working at Howmet in Dover, a job that lasted over 40 years. His proudest accomplishments were working on the engines for the F22 Raptor fighter jet.
Doug was truly a "good Samaritan." He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and St Francis de Sales Church where he helped start the Emmaus men's group developing a community of faith and friendship.
Doug tirelessly served his hometown of Franklin in many capacities, eventually becoming Mayor from Jan 2004- Dec 2007. He was passionate about revitalizing Franklin and providing growth and employment opportunities. He is fondly remembered for his caring heart and his warm smile.
After 70 years, he and Mary moved to Smyrna, DE on their 50th anniversary. Doug served his new community as President of the community HOA and was an active member of St Polycarp RC Church and the local Golf Club.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, brother Bill and sister Gloria. Doug was married 61 years to Mary (Carlin) Kistle and is survived by his son Douglas, and two daughters, Karen and Donna; sons-in-law Steven Bennett and Fred Latteri; grandsons Brandon, Jonathan, Christopher and Joseph; granddaughters Ana and Amber; great-grandson Brecken, and brother Joe Kistle.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. and again from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso 1175 S. State St. Dover, DE. Entombment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Hospice 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved