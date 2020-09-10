Douglas C. Kistle
SMYRNA - Douglas C. Kistle of Franklin, entered God's heavenly kingdom after passing peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Born in Franklin, October 18th 1938, to Joseph and Gladys Kistle of Cornwall England. Doug graduated from Franklin High School. As a stipulation by his mother-in-law before marrying, he was required to have a full-time job, so he started working at Howmet in Dover, a job that lasted over 40 years. His proudest accomplishments were working on the engines for the F22 Raptor fighter jet.
Doug was truly a "good Samaritan." He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and St Francis de Sales Church where he helped start the Emmaus men's group developing a community of faith and friendship.
Doug tirelessly served his hometown of Franklin in many capacities, eventually becoming Mayor from Jan 2004- Dec 2007. He was passionate about revitalizing Franklin and providing growth and employment opportunities. He is fondly remembered for his caring heart and his warm smile.
After 70 years, he and Mary moved to Smyrna, DE on their 50th anniversary. Doug served his new community as President of the community HOA and was an active member of St Polycarp RC Church and the local Golf Club.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, brother Bill and sister Gloria. Doug was married 61 years to Mary (Carlin) Kistle and is survived by his son Douglas, and two daughters, Karen and Donna; sons-in-law Steven Bennett and Fred Latteri; grandsons Brandon, Jonathan, Christopher and Joseph; granddaughters Ana and Amber; great-grandson Brecken, and brother Joe Kistle.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1 until 3 p.m. and again from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso 1175 S. State St. Dover, DE. Entombment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Hospice 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901. Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com