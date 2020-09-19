Douglas David Patry, 68
HARRINGTON - Douglas David Patry passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. Douglas was born in Hartford, Conn. the son of the late George Henry and Elizabeth Patry.
He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for 15 years before retiring. He then served with the Delaware Army National Guard for 5 years. He was a member of the C.K.R.T. American Legion Post #7 in Harrington.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Virginia Galvez Patry; a nephew, Stephen Karl Galvez and his wife Raissa; and a grandson, Knor-El Kenji Galvez.
Services with Air Force Honors will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
