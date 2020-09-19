1/1
Douglas David Patry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas David Patry, 68
HARRINGTON - Douglas David Patry passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. Douglas was born in Hartford, Conn. the son of the late George Henry and Elizabeth Patry.
He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for 15 years before retiring. He then served with the Delaware Army National Guard for 5 years. He was a member of the C.K.R.T. American Legion Post #7 in Harrington.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Virginia Galvez Patry; a nephew, Stephen Karl Galvez and his wife Raissa; and a grandson, Knor-El Kenji Galvez.
Services with Air Force Honors will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington
50 Commerce Street
Harrington, DE 19952
302-398-3228
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved