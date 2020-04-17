FRANKFORD - Douglas Vincent Rennewanz of Frankford, formerly of Hartly passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at home.
Mr. Rennewanz was born Aug. 18, 1936 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to the late Albert Rennewanz and Maryann Dare Rennewanz.
He served in the United States Coast Guard for 11 years and served in Vietnam, was Wing Chaplin for Delaware Civil Air Patrol as Lt. Colonel retiring after 26 years. In 1975 he became a Seventh Day Adventist minster retiring after 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, reading and yard work. Mr. Rennewanz was a member of the Hartly Fire Department, DAFB AERO Club, Eastern Shore Co-Coordinator, Chesapeake Conference Pathfinders and was on the chaplain's staff at Kent General Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Olga Pauline Rennewanz of Frankford; sons, Michael A. Rennewanz of Bear, Samuel E. Evans of Charleston, S.C., Raymond N. Evans of Hartly, C. Alan Truitt, Jr. of Frankford; brothers, Darrell E. Rennewanz of Hartly and Darwin L. Rennewanz of Kodiak, Alaska; sister, Koreen O'Dell Boettcher of Stevens Point, Wis.; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held via facebook.com/doverfirstsdachurch, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 17, 2020