Douglas 'Doug' Wade Lundblad, 70
DOVER - Douglas "Doug" Wade Lundblad passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born January 17, 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Harry Edward Lundblad and Elsa Ana Maria Dillner Lundblad.
Doug grew up in Seaford, Delaware and graduated from the University of Delaware. After graduating he worked for the Delaware Department of Corrections as a Parole Officer. He received his Law degree from the University of Georgia Law and Masters in Law from Temple Law School. After working for Schmittinger and Rodriguez for ten years, he worked as a Trust Attorney in banking and retired in February 2017.
Doug enjoyed many outdoor activities, including grilling, camping, riding his motorcycle, cycling and walking his dog "Max". His family was his top priority and he was happiest when his children and their friends filled the house. He was selfless, genuine and caring to everyone he met. He had a marvelous sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He was always ready for an adventure and loved the beach.
He is survived by his parents, Harry and Elsa Lundblad of Seaford, Del.; his wife of 36 years, Tracey Lee Fili Lundblad of Dover; children, Kirstin Lee Lundblad of Dover, Lindsey Coer Highbaugh (Nathan Ray) of Cecilia, Ky., Derek Wade Lundblad of Sacramento, Calif. and Hayley Rae Lundblad of Leesburg, Va.; his sisters, Diane Vasconcellos of Murrietta, Calif., Brenda Kingree (Richard Kingree) of Seaford, Del., Susi Shuler (Karl Shuler) of Broomfield, Co. and Heather Rae Austring of Mexico; and grandchildren, Jaxson, Braylan, Savannah and Hadley; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Due to the COVID-19 we do ask everyone to please wear a mask and to keep social distance. The service will also be streamed live on Torbert Funeral Home Facebook page. The service will be taped as it is recording so friends can watch after the service also.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Nature Conservancy and Shenandoah National Park Trust.