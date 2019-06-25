Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Wayne Layfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Douglas Wayne Layfield, Sr. passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home.

Doug was born May 9, 1964 in Lewes.

He worked in the construction industry as a roofer. Doug enjoyed riding his Harley and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Doug is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jennifer Robertson Layfield of Georgetown; sons, Douglas Layfield, Jr. and his fiancé Melinda of Millsboro, Dennis Morris, Jr. and his wife Melanie of Belford, N.J.; daughter, Heather Layfield and her fiancé Chris of Georgetown; brother, Danny Messick of Millsboro; sisters, Christine Hufnal of Magnolia and Vicky Apostolopoulos of Milford; seven grandchildren and a large extended family.

Memorial services will be held from 12-1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the American Legion Post #17, 113 American Legion Rd., Lewes, DE 19958.

Family requests no flowers, however they suggest contributions be made to the , 92 Reads Way #205, New Castle, DE 19720.

