Birmingham, Ala. - Drue B. Ryans, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at his residence in Dan Diego, Calif.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE. 19904 to begin at 3 p.m. with visitation one half hour prior. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2019