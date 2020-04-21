Dupree Vivian Bundick, affectionately known as Pree, transitioned from this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Milford. She was the daughter of Joyce Bundick and James May, born on Dec. 24, 1986 at Beebe Medical Center in Lewes.
She was an amazing daughter to Joyce, a loving sister to Myron and Travis and most important, a devoted mother to three boys, Tra'Mez, Jarvous Jr, and Karter. Her kids were her heart and her everything. Her family was her support system and she loved each and every one of them. Dupree, Myron, and Travis would often take turns cooking and would always say who the better cook is. Dupree's most loved and famous dish was Chicken & Rice. Everyone loved it.
Dupree was a member of Tabernacle of Praise, Healing and Deliverance Ministries in Seaford, under the great leadership of Bishop Richmond Jennings and Pastor Mary Jennings. She was a member of the choir singing high notes with the sopranos.
She leaves her legacy to cherish to her kids, Tra'Mez Bundick, Jarvous Johnson Jr, and Karter Bundick; her parents, Joyce Bundick and James May; her siblings, Myron Bundick, Travis Bundick, Brandy Duncan and Kevin Jones; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; And a special friend, Anoki.
All services are entrusted to Mcpherson Funeral Service, Inc., Camden.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 21, 2020