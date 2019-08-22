Dwayne S. Heyward

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE
19973
(302)-628-8280
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macedonia A.M.E. Church,
431 North Street,
Seaford, DE
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia A.M.E. Church
431 North Street,
Seaford, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia A.M.E. Church
431 North Street,
Seaford, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LAUREL - Dwayne S. Heyward passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Seaford.
There will be a Viewing on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, 431 North Street, Seaford 19973 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a viewing two hours prior, at the church.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 22, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.