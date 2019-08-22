LAUREL - Dwayne S. Heyward passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Seaford.
There will be a Viewing on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Macedonia A.M.E. Church, 431 North Street, Seaford 19973 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a viewing two hours prior, at the church.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
