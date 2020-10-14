1/1
E. Joseph Gary
1942 - 2020
E. Joseph Gary, 78
CAMDEN WYOMING - E. Joseph Gary passed away from a yearlong battle of cancer on October 8, 2020.
Joe was born in Chestertown, Md. to Ernest and Angie (Dixon) Gary on January 10, 1942. He attended school in Maryland. He graduated from Dover High school. He married Audrey Mraz (Marsh) on October 7, 2000 in Dover, Del. He worked in the automotive industry for 50 years and retired from Manlove/Fisher Auto Parts. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and line dancing with family and friends. His interest were woodworking and beekeeping. He was an avid sports fan. He especially loved spending time with family and helping with many projects.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Estella; brother, James; and sons, Justin and Jason.
Joe is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Jeff Gary of Florida, Amy Acosta of Iowa, Heather Morris (Jeremy) of Clayton, Del., Aaron Melvin (Heather) of Felton, Del., Majessah Wallace (Donovan Janus) of Cheswold, Del.; siblings, Myrtle Clendaniel of Hartly, Del., Della Eiler (Floyd) of Star, Miss., Mary Sard of Wyoming, Del.; and sister-in-law, Karen Gary of Hartly, Del.; Rebecca Jackson (Dennis) of Bridgeville, Del., David Gary (Sherry) of Wyoming, Del., Martha Mench of Dover, Del. and Deborah Krupka (Ed) of Hartly, Del.; grandchildren, Jonathan Acosta, Ryan Acosta, Shelby Melvin, Anthony Vaccaro, Erin Melvin, Alex Vaccaro, Hunter Melvin, Colby Morris, Kylie Morris and Quinton Vaccaro; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Joe Gary may be given to: Harrington Moose Chapter 1229, 16268 South DuPont Highway, Harrington, DE 19952, 302-398-4166 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org To donate by phone please call 877-272-6226.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
