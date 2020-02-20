Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Mark Tigani. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - E. Mark Tigani, Jr. passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 while surrounded by his family at Christiana Hospital.

Mark was born Sept. 16, 1950 in Wilmington to the late Eugene M. Tigani and Jeanne Knatz Tigani.

Mark was a devoted husband and father. He retired after ten years from the Wilmington City Police Department. After his retirement, Mark went to work with his family's beer and liquor distributorship, Standard Distributing Company, where he was a Managing Partner. Mark worked at Standard until his official retirement in 2019. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Maple Dale Country Club and a former member of Garrisons Lake Golf Club. He shared his love of golf by coaching the golf team at Saint Thomas More Academy for 17 years. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family, dining at his favorite restaurants, boating, and being on the beach at their condo in Longboat Key, Fla. He was an Eagles and WVU football and basketball fan. He was also a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout all of his health challenges, Mark maintained his great sense of humor.

Mark is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Laskowski Tigani of Smyrna; children, Sean M. Tigani and his fiancé Meline Gasparyan of Philadelphia, Mark P. Tigani of Breckenridge, Colo. and Gina M. Tigani of Smyrna; brother, Steven D. Tigani and his wife Brenda Tigani of Wilmington. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to FOP Lodge #1, Benevolent Fund, 324 5th Avenue, Wilmington DE 19805.

