Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884

GEORGETOWN - E. Ruth Donovan passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Ruth was the oldest child born Sept. 12, 1923, in Georgetown to the late Edwin Herbert and Elizabeth Swain Tyndall. She attended Georgetown High School and graduated at the age of 16.

She met her husband Harvey while in high school, and they married in the fall of 1940.

She was employed as a secretary for the Georgetown Justice of the Peace for three years and later became a secretary of J.G. Townsend, Jr., and Co. in 1948 and worked there for 65 years, full time and part time in her retirement. She also worked tirelessly for her husband's business Donovan Salvage Works which opened in the 1960s.

Ruth attended Cokesbury Methodist Church where she became a member. Later she transferred her membership to Wesley United Methodist Church in Georgetown where she was a member for over 65 years. She served on the Board of Trustees as secretary and record keeper, served on the altar guild, was a member of the Women's Society of Christian Service and a member of the Sunshine class.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with family, and she enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She was affectionately known to many as Miss Ruth.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Donovan, Sr.; her son, Harvey Jr.; and her daughter, Helen Kruger; as well as, her brothers, John (Helen) and Paul Tyndall.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Wilson (Wayne); her son, Martin Donovan (Ellen); her son, Nelson Donovan (Jan); her son-in-law; Paul Kruger, Sr.; her sister-in-law, Ann Tyndall; and her niece, Pat Millman (Bob). She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Kelly Kruger, Jeffrey Wilson (Susan), Katrina Kruger, Pam Schmidt (Martin), Matthew Donovan (Aerin), Paul Kruger, Jr. (Jen), Marcus Donovan, Mary Jones (Kyle), Amy Donovan, Casey Donovan; 14 great grandchildren, and great nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Ruth's wonderful caregivers Ruth Corbin, Bobbie Jo Scott, Barbara Sherman, Millie Sherman, Wendy Willey, and Rena Wolford as well as devoted care from her granddaughters Kelly and Katrina.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown where friends and family may call starting at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgetown EMS, Station 93, 406 N. Front Street, Georgetown, Delaware 19947 and Wesley United Methodist Church, 102 E. Laurel Street, Georgetown, Delaware 19947.





