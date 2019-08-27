DOVER - Earl L. Bradshaw passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Bradshaw was born June 20, 1954 in Maywood, Ill. to the late Eudell Bradshaw and Mabel Lewis.
He served in the United States Air Force retiring as MSgt. after 24 years. After his military career he went to work for Sam's Club as a forklift driver for 20 years. Mr. Bradshaw enjoyed cruising, cooking, grilling and car shows with our Mustang Club, and jazz concerts and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion, Walter L. Fox Post #2 in Dover.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon McMillan Bradshaw of Dover; son, Justin Bradshaw of Glenbrook, Ill.; daughters, Megan Mercy and her husband Drew of Virginia Beach, Va. and Christina Hall and her husband David of Clarksville, Tenn. and six grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the , 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 27, 2019