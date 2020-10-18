1/1
Earl W. Lloyd Sr.
Earl W. Lloyd, Sr., 89
WYOMING - Earl W. Lloyd, Sr. passed away on October 13, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Raised in Townsend, Mr. Lloyd began working for his father at an early age in both the logging industry and the family horse trading business. He also worked as a boilermaker for Tank Service. Mr. Lloyd was a member of Ironworkers Local #451 for about 50 years. He enjoyed buying and selling tractors. He kept horses throughout his lifetime. He always loved to ride and even broke horses. Mr. Lloyd loved dogs as well, especially his Australian Cattle dogs.
Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia M. (Starkey) Lloyd; his children, Earl W. Lloyd, Jr. (Ronda) of Chestertown, Md., Ronald W. Lloyd (Theresa) of Wyoming, Brenda Lee Sheffield (Paul) of Winter Haven, Fla., Anthony Slover (Adrienne) of Orlando, Fla., Raughley Lloyd (Patti Opdyke) of Hartly; his step daughter, Ruby Edge of Magnolia; one brother, Steven Pearson (Carol) of Kenton; three sisters, Mamie Garber of Bear, Nancy Coker (Gene) of Dover, Iva Fay Smack of Florida; 17 grandchildren, Charles Sinclair (Amanda) whom he raised, Trina Willey, Sami Timmons, Johnna Lloyd, Ryan Lloyd, Cody Lloyd, Kenneth Lloyd, John Lloyd, Beth Ann Harrison, Michael Spence, Matthew King, Christopher Slover, Jennifer Slover, Noah Howard, Dalen Howard, Emma Lloyd and Jenny Edge; and seven great grandchildren including Natalie and Mackenzie, who brought him great joy.
Mr. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Olivia and Clarence Pearson; son, Clarence Goldie; daughter, Marilyn Stokes; sisters, Marie Caldwell and Nelly Vaughn; brother, Clarence "Boo" Pearson.
A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. An additional viewing will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with a funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. COVID-19 protocol will be in effect. Burial will follow in Townsend Cemetery, Townsend.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
