HARRINGTON - Earline Wright passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Delaware Hospice, Milford. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Jewel McCartney.
Earline is survived by her daughter, Stacy Bender (Jake); and five grandchildren.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington.
