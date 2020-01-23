Earline Wright

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
Service Information
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE
19952
(302)-398-3884
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
Obituary
HARRINGTON - Earline Wright passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Delaware Hospice, Milford. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Jewel McCartney.
Earline is survived by her daughter, Stacy Bender (Jake); and five grandchildren.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 23, 2020
