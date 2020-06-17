Eartha Mae Elsberry
1939 - 2020
DOVER - Eartha Mae Elsberry was born in Sally, S.C., August 6, 1939, to Thomas Sallie and Bertha Sallie. Eartha stayed in Sally, S.C. five years. Her parents moved to Washington, D.C. when she was ten years old, where she was educated in the Washington D.C. school district. She had one sister, Dorothy L. Smith.
Eartha met and married Willie Elsberry, Jr. when she was sixteen years old. They were married for a remarkable sixty four years. Together, Willie and Eartha welcomed two sons, Edward E. Elsberry and Lawrence T. Elsberry, Sr.; five grandchildren, Erika Burgo, Lawrence T. Elsberry, Jr., Demetrius Elsberry, Delayne Elsberry, and Dillan Elsberry; three great grandchildren, Lawrence T. Elsberry, Naielle Elsberry and Mateo Rivera; two brothers-in-law, James A. Smith and Bernard Elsberry; a host of neices, cousins and friends.
Eartha retired from Playtex in Dover after 30 years of employment and together with her husband and family, she enjoyed a great and blessed life.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Bibleway Temple located at 56 S. Kirkwood St., Dover, DE 19994 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bibleway Temple
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bibleway Temple
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Bill...while no words of mine can ease your loss, I just want you to know that I am grieving with you and thinking of you at this most difficult of time. Beautiful Eartha Rest in Peace, you are surely missed....paul calogero
Paul Calogero
Friend
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
