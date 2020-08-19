Edgar John Harvey

CAMDEN, Del. - Edgar John Harvey, a resident of Camden, Del. died on July 31, 2020. "Johnny" was born in Bay City, Texas, to Laura and J.B. Harvey on March 13, 1943. He was a kind, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, and brother; and a passionate lover of animals. Johnny was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

A deep and deliberate thinker, he was an avid reader. He attended public schools in Texas, graduating from high school in the city of Temple in 1961. Johnny majored in Agricultural Economics and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M College at College Station, Texas, in 1966. He was a proud member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and a member of cadet company D1. He received a commission as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army upon graduation. Following his initial army training, he was ordered to Vietnam, where he served a year in the combat zone that was Vietnam in 1966/67.

After that, he separated from the Army, and considered "what to do next." He traveled, staying in Australia and New Zealand for a while. Then he chose to return to the Army, spending a tour in Thailand at the city of Nakon Ratchasima aka Korat. It was there that he met the love of his life, Ratchanee Ruangnaimuang, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past June. After a few more years of army service, Johnny returned to civilian life, working for the Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) until his retirement. During his work for AFFES, he and his family were stationed in Germany for some 13 years, living in Spangdahlem and Nurnberg, Germany.

Johnny and Ratchanee had one child, their daughter Pejcharat, who graduated from her father's alma mater in 1993. She completed her doctorate in counseling psychology at the University of North Texas, Denton, and is currently employed as a clinical psychologist for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Hampton, Virginia. Johnny is also survived by his siblings, brother Joe Harvey, A&M class of 1962 who lives in San Antonio; and sisters, Laurel Paul of Richardson, Texas and Patricia Dracoulis who also lives in San Antonio.

Johnny's family plans to return his remains to Texas for final rest in Columbus, Texas, with his parents. A celebration of life will be held in San Antonio, Texas at a later date.







