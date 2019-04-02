Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar V. Adkins. View Sign

Avid Golfer

MILFORD - Edgar V. Adkins, Jr. passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bayhealth Medical Center, Sussex Campus in Milford. Edgar was born in Salisbury, Md., on June 3, 1941.

He worked for Eastern Shore Public Service in Salisbury, Taylor Oil Co. in Salisbury, Winner Ford in Dover and Adkins Oil Co. in Lewes.

He was predeceased by his two sons, Gerald T. Adkins, Dwayne Adkins; his wives, Ruth J. Adkins and Alberta Adkins; and parents, Geraldine Taylor Adkins and Edgar V. Adkins.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Layton and her husband, George of Milton; two sons, Edgar V. Adkins, III and Jack S. Adkins and his wife Mary and family of Little Rock, Ark.; his sister, Charlotte A. Bastian and her husband, Jim of Lewes; brother, James W. Adkins and his wife Karin of Harbeson; a wonderful uncle and aunt, James and Bette Taylor of Salisbury, Md. He had many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends and special friends who loved him very much, Donald and Becky Truitt.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.

Contributions in his name can be made to Bayhealth Medical Center/Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Bethel U.M. Church, 129 W. 4th St., Lewes, DE 19958.





Avid GolferMILFORD - Edgar V. Adkins, Jr. passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bayhealth Medical Center, Sussex Campus in Milford. Edgar was born in Salisbury, Md., on June 3, 1941.He worked for Eastern Shore Public Service in Salisbury, Taylor Oil Co. in Salisbury, Winner Ford in Dover and Adkins Oil Co. in Lewes.He was predeceased by his two sons, Gerald T. Adkins, Dwayne Adkins; his wives, Ruth J. Adkins and Alberta Adkins; and parents, Geraldine Taylor Adkins and Edgar V. Adkins.He is survived by his daughter, Susan Layton and her husband, George of Milton; two sons, Edgar V. Adkins, III and Jack S. Adkins and his wife Mary and family of Little Rock, Ark.; his sister, Charlotte A. Bastian and her husband, Jim of Lewes; brother, James W. Adkins and his wife Karin of Harbeson; a wonderful uncle and aunt, James and Bette Taylor of Salisbury, Md. He had many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins and friends and special friends who loved him very much, Donald and Becky Truitt.Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, where friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton.Contributions in his name can be made to Bayhealth Medical Center/Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Bethel U.M. Church, 129 W. 4th St., Lewes, DE 19958. Funeral Home Short Funeral Services

416 Federal Street

Milton , DE 19968

(302) 684-8521 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close