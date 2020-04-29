Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Louise (Everett) Berry. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary



She attended Downs Chapel School for two years before moving to the new school at Kenton and on to Smyrna High School, where she graduated in 1944. She graduated from Goldey-Beacom College in 1946. After graduation, she worked at Hercules Powder Co. until she married and moved to Wyoming. Louise wed John Aubrey Berry in 1947. She then worked for Libby McNeill and Libby until 1950 when she gave birth to her only child, Samuel Levi Berry. In 1952 Louise began working for Wyoming National Bank then moving on to Farm Credit as a secretary. Later she moved on to First National Bank of Dover, who became Equitable Security Trust and finally Bank of Delaware, which became PNC when she retired after 28 years. Louise then worked for C-W Auto Parts and moved on to Beneficial National Bank until they were bought out by WSFS, whereas she retired again. Through the years, she worked evenings for Dover Downs Raceway in the money room. On weekends, she was involved with Combined Horse Shows, Eastern Shore Western Association, Delaware Quarter Horse Association, and the Diamond B Ranch Roping Series serving as either Secretary or Treasurer of most clubs. Louise was heavily involved with the Dover Lioness Club serving as President and later Treasurer multiple times.

She is survived by her son, Samuel L. Berry (Lisa); grandchildren, Shaun Berry (Anna Johnson), Wade Berry (Sondra Lorden), Rebecca Argo (Sam), Zen Myers (Rachel Joyner) and Lena Berry; great-grandchildren, Levi and Lexi Berry, Christian and Phoenix Lorden, and Avalee Myers; her siblings, Allen Everett, Margeret Snow, and Shirley Steele.

A private graveside service was held for family members.

In lieu of flowers which Louise disliked and was allergic to, donations can be sent to either Dover Lioness Club, 1752 Morgans Choice Rd., Wyoming, DE 19934 or DE 4-H Foundation, 531 S. College Ave., Newark, DE 19716.

