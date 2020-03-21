FELTON - Edna E. Watkins died March 19, 2020. Born in Phila., Pa she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ann Corrar.
Edna had worked as a Registered Nurse and retired from Kent General Hospital in 2010.
She enjoyed the time spent with her family and was especially fond of Crafts. She would often go on day trips and visit Craft Shops and Craft Shows yet she never made a thing.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Harry E. Watkins in 2010.
Edna is survived by her loving son, Joseph E. Watkins and wife Stacy Watkins of Felton; three brothers, Walter, Charles and Michael Corrar; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Friends may call Monday March 23, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St. Dover, where Services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro at 1 p.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 21, 2020