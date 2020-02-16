Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

A fighter until the end, her life came to a close on Feb. 12, 2020.

Fran as she was referred to by friends, was the eldest of three children. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank L. Laurita and Johanna (Augat) Laurita; brother, Frank (Buddy) Laurita; and sister, Ruth Demee; and her loving husband, Clifford D. McCartney. Fran was an educator and earned her teaching degree from Queens College in New York. During WWII she worked for Lincoln Studios, Horn and Hardart Automat in Manhattan and later as a teacher of 1st and 2nd grade students at schools in Long Island, N.Y. She also taught children with special needs. Later she was a secretary for the New York Backstretch Employees Pension Trust Fund. Fran was the President of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League while a member at St. James Lutheran in St. James, N.Y. She was a current member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Florence, Ky. and a regular attendee at St. John Lutheran Church in Dover. She was a volunteer for over Forty-Five years and logging more than 125,000 hours serving at Mather Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y., William Booth Hospital and later St. Elizabeth, Florence, Ky. where she ran the gift shop and more recently when she moved to Dover at Kent General now Bay Health in the Day Surgery waiting room making sure the coffee was available for patients and visitors.

Fran is survived by her son, John F. Wayne; her daughter-in-law, Dierdre Wayne; her granddaughter, Daphne Walters and her husband Thomas; great grandson, Phoenix; nephew, Frank J. Laurita and his wife Ellen; and grand nephew, Christopher Laurita and his wife Kristina.

Fran was surrounded by her little family and friends weeks before her passing so they could say farewell to this wonderful person.

A service was performed at Bay Health Hospital, Kent Campus by Pastor C. J. Ransdell Jr. of St. John Lutheran. Thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Bay Health as well as the staff at Compassionate Care for their attention to her needs during her hospice care. You all were a great comfort to my family.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





