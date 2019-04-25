CLAYTON - Edna Frances Dangerfield passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Bayhealth Medical Center, Dover.
She was born April 24, 1931 in Long Branch, W.Va. to the late Jansy Lively and Virginia Louis Turner Lively.
She enjoyed crocheting, eating out, and spending time with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Dangerfield; and a brother, Carl Lee Lively.
She is survived by her children, Dianna Wright, of Clayton, Bernard J. Dangerfield, and wife Doris, of Marydel, and Jill Dangerfield and partner Bonnie of Clayton; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Brenda Alter, of Forest Hill, Md.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Friday April 26, 2019 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2019