BRIDGEVILLE - Edna May Witzke passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Harrison Senior Assisted Living in Georgetown.

She was born on November 20, 1917 in Greenwood, the daughter of the late Albert Witzke and Nattalge Glassman Witzke.

She attended Bridgeville School, and later moved to Philadelphia with her sister and worked as a secretary for Steel Huddle for many years. She was a member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister. She later moved back to Delaware to be closer to her family.

She is survived by two nieces, Susan Webb of Greenwood, and Judy Maddox O'Neal of Seaford; one nephew, Robert F. Witzke of Bridgeville; a sister-in-law, Ruby Witzke of Bridgeville; and a cousin, Olga Willing of Chicago, Ill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert R. Witzke; sister, Ethel Witzke; and a cousin Ruth Bainbridge.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood with Pastor Dirk Spalding officiating. Burial will follow at Bridgeville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00.





